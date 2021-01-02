Rangers head into the Old Firm game on Saturday afternoon 16 points ahead of rivals Celtic and looking to strike a fatal blow to the Hoops’ chances of winning 10 Scottish Premierships in a row.

Steven Gerrard has his team playing some sparkling football, and much of that can be attributed to the attitude and work-rate of Kemar Roofe, signed against Vincent Kompany’s wishes from Anderlecht.

“I knew before I went to Vincent that we were dealing with a top player, a goal scorer and a workaholic, someone who is relentless in terms of regaining the ball and had loads and loads of quality,” Gerrard is quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“To add a leader in the group, and someone who is low maintenance, is two major bonuses from a managers’ point of view.

“He’s an example to everyone else and the goals speak for themselves. He’s done that throughout his career but it’s been a real eye opener to be around him.

“We have been surprised by his leadership skills and qualities and to appreciate how much of a winner he is.

“So to have him available as part of our squad now that he’s fully fit is really exciting going into this game.”

Though there are murmurings that Gerrard could be a future Liverpool manager, perhaps when Jurgen Klopp decides to move on, his immediate concern is getting Rangers back to the level they once were.

In the Europa League as well as domestically, Rangers really do have Gerrard’s stamp running through the team at present.

Combative, competitive and playing a brilliantly expansive game, there won’t be too many arguments that they’ll be deserving of silverware this season.