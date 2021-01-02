Manchester United’s players, management and supporters would appear to have lots to look forward to in 2021.

The New Year’s Day win over Aston Villa saw the Red Devils go joint top of the Premier League table alongside reigning champions, Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally seems to have found his best XI and, barring injuries, the Norwegian could finally be set for success with United after months of trying.

The imminent arrival of Amad Diallo is also something to whet the appetite, and Solskjaer didn’t hold back his admiration for the youngster when interviewed just before the opening of the winter transfer window.

“I’m very excited about bringing him in. I think he’s shown his qualities a few times,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“Of course he has to learn to play in England, that’s a different level of football. We’ll give him time to develop and to express himself.

“Apart from that, I’m not really thinking too much on what we’re going to do with players. Of course, we’re always working long-term.

“That’s the big thing. We have targets we need long-term for the club.”

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid star’s future still unknown with contract talks forced to halt due to worrying finances West Ham face competition from Serie A giants to sign 35-year-old forward Atletico Madrid eye Chelsea star as replacement for Diego Costa

Unless he makes a real impression in training, Diallo will be expected to bide his time, but his acquisition certainly shows that the Red Devils are moving in the right direction.

If Ed Woodward is able to secure any other targets in January, the club could potentially push Liverpool right to the wire this season.