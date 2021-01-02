LEAKED: Chelsea 2021/22 home kit visualised with major colour change

Chelsea’s home kit for the 2021/22 campaign has been leaked and visualised – and it’s safe to say there’s considerable differences to their traditional blue.

When you think of an archetypal Chelsea kit, you imagine the famous Blue and varying differences in design – but nothing too expansive or ambitious.

Next season we could see major changes, or at least recent leaks suggest so. Designs shared by Footy Headlines, who year after year break the news over new team kits, suggest that there could be a pretty considerable luminous yellow around the kit trimming.

Graphic designer @AlfieNewmanGD has now visualised what that could look like, with his conceptual kit design coming out something like this.

It’s not what you would ordinarily expect to see from a Chelsea kit, rather something you would see in the city of Naples with the yellow and blue combination.

It’s not bad, but is it Chelsea? You imagine they’d be a fair few Blues who’d argue it isn’t.