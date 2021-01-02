Chelsea target savagely SNUBS club chief when asked to meet over potential transfer

Milan based journalist Vito Angele has claimed that Inter Milan have shown an interest in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.

Donnarumma is out of contract at the San Siro when the summer comes. Considering he’s one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A at just 21-years-old, you’d think that there’d be a fair few top clubs in the race to sign him.

According to Vito Angele, Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta personally made an ambitious move to poach Donnarumma from the Rossoneri. However, it’s claimed that the Italy international flat-out refused to meet Marotta.

#Marotta wanted #Donnarumma but he has refused a meeting. Gigio is waiting for #Raiola to conclude the final details.

The suggestion is that Donnarumma is waiting on agent Mino Raiola to finalise his future on his behalf. Although, there is currently no concrete evidence as to whether that will be at Milan or elsewhere.

The Sun have previously linked him with Chelsea, but it’s at this point unclear whether Frank Lampard has firmed up their interest.

Considering Milan were the side to give him his opportunity in the game at such a young age, you think that he owes them a degree of loyalty, don’t you?