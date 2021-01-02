Almost as soon as Ronald Koeman took over at Barcelona, one of his first decisions was to show Luis Suarez the exit door.

The Uruguayan was arguably still worth his place in the team given that he was scoring goals, but that appeared to be of no consequence to the Dutchman who had him out as quickly as practicable.

It was a decision that Lionel Messi alluded to in a recent interview with La Sexta, cited by Goal.com, where he said it was ‘crazy.’

In his press conference on Saturday prior to Barcelona’s game against Huesca, Koeman was asked if he regretted the decision to let Suarez go.

“No, because he always highlighted his qualities, it was a club decision,” he responded, cited by Sport.

“His destiny cannot be compared to Barca’s. Atletico are a very strong team that concedes few goals and sometimes, with just one, they have enough (to win).”

Although his straightforward opinions and way of working may irk some, at least Koeman is consistent and everyone knows where they stand with him.

That Suarez has helped fire Atletico Madrid to the top of the La Liga table will be a real kick in the teeth for the Catalans, but there’s no use worrying about that now.