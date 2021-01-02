Menu

West Ham star apologises after being caught breaking COVID rules over Christmas

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been forced to apologise after breaking coronavirus rules over Christmas – and not even attempting to hide it.

London was shoved into tier 4 by the government ahead of Christmas, meaning that the initial household mixing which was initially given the green light, was banned at the eleventh hour.

However, as the Daily Mail report, Lanzini, alongside several Tottenham players, ignored government regulations and instead decided to proceed with their Christmas plans, and even take a snap of them doing so.

More Stories / Latest News
The incredible stat which places Tottenham’s Kane and Son amongst the very best
Luka Milivojevic captains Crystal Palace despite Covid-19 breach in New Year’s party with Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic
Doctors give update on Omar Elabdellaoui’s condition after firework accident caused major facial damage

Lanzini, who can hardly argue against the accusations with picture proof being provided, has now taken to Twitter to apologise for his actions.

Millions had to go without seeing their family over Christmas this year. The fact that Lanzini, and the rest, feel as though they deserve different is a disgrace.

Is Lanzini sorry for doing it – or getting caught? Perhaps that’s cynical, but we’ll never know for sure.

More Stories Manuel Lanzini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.