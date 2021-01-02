West Ham star apologises after being caught breaking COVID rules over Christmas

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been forced to apologise after breaking coronavirus rules over Christmas – and not even attempting to hide it.

London was shoved into tier 4 by the government ahead of Christmas, meaning that the initial household mixing which was initially given the green light, was banned at the eleventh hour.

However, as the Daily Mail report, Lanzini, alongside several Tottenham players, ignored government regulations and instead decided to proceed with their Christmas plans, and even take a snap of them doing so.

Lanzini, who can hardly argue against the accusations with picture proof being provided, has now taken to Twitter to apologise for his actions.

I want to apologise for a bad mistake I made over Christmas and I take full responsibility for my actions. I know people have made difficult sacrifices to stay safe and I should be setting a better example. ???????? — Manuel Lanzini (@manulanzini) January 2, 2021

Millions had to go without seeing their family over Christmas this year. The fact that Lanzini, and the rest, feel as though they deserve different is a disgrace.

Is Lanzini sorry for doing it – or getting caught? Perhaps that’s cynical, but we’ll never know for sure.