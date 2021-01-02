Liverpool proposed 2021/22 third kit details leak online with nod to yellow kits of the past

Details have been leaked of Liverpool’s proposed third kit for the 2021/22 campaign, with Footy Headlines reporting it to feature a predominantly yellow colour scheme.

Footy Headlines tend to be ahead of the game when it comes to leaking details of proposed new kits. Now we’ve entered 2021, the scope to speculate over what next season’s kits could look like increases, even if it only feels like yesterday that this season’s set of kits were announced.

Liverpool fans, if you’re fond of the yellow kits your beloved side have donned in the past – of which there’s been a few – we have some good news for you, provided by Footy Headlines. Their report explains:

“The Nike Liverpool 2021/22 third jersey is set to introduce a fans’ favourite colour – yellow. Nike will combine the Nike Liverpool FC 2021-2022 third jersey with red, grey and white applications and logos.”

While this may seem futile to some, there are those who insist on splashing out on the highly-inflated kits year after year, with replica shirts a popular way to share support for the club who holds your heart, particularly with children.

Well, if you’re a frequent kit buyer and a fan of the colour yellow – you’re in luck. He’s the conceptual illustration provided by Footy Headlines to accompany their report on the proposed 2021/22 third kit.