Luka Milivojevic captains Crystal Palace despite Covid-19 breach in New Year’s party with Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic

In a decision that is bound to stir controversy for all parties involved, Luka Milivojevic is captaining Crystal Palace in their Premier League tie against Sheffield United despite an apparent Covid-19 breach.

As per the Sun, footage that has since been deleted shows the Palace ace celebrating alongside compatriot and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic at a New Year’s party.

The Sun report that at least seven other adults are seen in the footage, as well as a couple of children, Milivojevic’s wife Milica was tagged in the Instagram ‘stories’ clips, which have since been deleted.

Serbia teammates Mitrovic and Milivojevic were even seen playing football in one of the clips, which comes amid Fulham having two consecutive games cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Both stars play for London-based clubs, with the English capital currently under Tier 4 restrictions, which they’ve seemingly broken with their party.

Milivojevic actually tested positive for Covid-19 during the November international break, which saw the midfielder miss Serbia’s Euros qualifying final vs Scotland, plus two other fixtures during the break.

? Crystal Palace and Fulham launch investigations over Luka Milivojevic and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s alleged coronavirus breaches at NYD party [The Sun] #CPFC pic.twitter.com/xrOfPJbCoJ — PALACE XTRA ? (@cpfc_xtra) January 2, 2021

The Premier League and its member clubs really need to start handing out severe punishments after a couple of cases of breaches have come to light as of late.

It’s certainly not a good look that a player who contracted the virus less than two months ago has apparently ignored measures to prevent it’s spread, whilst doing so with a member of a team that are clearly being affected seriously by positive cases.