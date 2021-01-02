With the January transfer window already open for business, Man United will be eagerly awaiting the arrival of Amad Diallo from Atalanta.

Although the youngster has only played on five occasions for the Serie A side his star continues to burn brightly, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking forward to getting him settled in at the cub.

“I’m very excited about bringing him in. I think he’s shown his qualities a few times,” the Norwegian was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“Of course he has to learn to play in England, that’s a different level of football. We’ll give him time to develop and to express himself.

“Apart from that, I’m not really thinking too much on what we’re going to do with players. Of course, we’re always working long-term.”

Despite United’s evident joy, journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his official Twitter account and cited by CaughtOffside, noted that Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, was hoping to keep the player until June and even announced the same in a press conference.

More Stories / Latest News Celtic will need to make a January signing as star ruled out for four months Salah a ‘big’ target for Real Madrid ‘next summer’ with Liverpool star’s comments on future transfer set to be put into practice as Sky Sport journalist makes claim Solskjaer ready to sell four Man United stars in current transfer window

The Red Devils supporters needn’t worry, however.

That’s because Stretty News have received information from inside Old Trafford to suggest that the club are not interested in loaning the player back to the Italians.

The quicker that the player arrives in Manchester, the better for all concerned.