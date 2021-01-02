Man United’s long-term vision includes Juventus star with Pogba swap-deal proposed

Manchester United reportedly view Juventus’ Paulo Dybala as a long-term target with a swap-deal including midfielder Paul Pogba considered.

READ MORE: Arsene Wenger has admitted he would return to Arsenal if asked

Dybala, 27, joined Juventus from Palmero in 2015 in a deal worth £36m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Turin five-years ago, Dybala has featured in 214 matches and has been directly involved in an impressive 135 goals, in all competitions.

The talented attacker who can play in a variety of positions across his side’s front-line has had a huge hand in The Old Lady lifting 10 major trophies, including five Serie A titles.

However, after a somewhat underwhelming start to the current 2020-21 season which has seen the Argentinian attacker net just the once in the Serie A, Dybala’s long-term future has once again become the subject to much speculation.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast (via the Mirror) United have emerged as a potential destination for Juventus’ gifted South American in a deal which could see Pogba go the other way.

The report claims that the Red Devils’ hierarchy view the 27-year-old as a long-term replacement for new-signing Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, 33, joined United on a free transfer during the summer transfer window’s deadline day (as per ManUtd), however, with the elite striker already way into his 30s, there are suggestions the Premier League title contenders may be considering their future plans.

It has also been noted that Dybala’s current contract talks have hit a snag which could result in Juventus cutting their losses sooner rather than later.