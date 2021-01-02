Mixed signs as Atalanta ‘working’ on Amad Diallo Traore loan which would leave starlet unable to join up with Man United this month

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has stated that the side are ‘working’ to loan Amad Diallo Traore, in a possible blow to Manchester United fans’ hopes.

Gasperini has made a statement completely opposite to the one of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who exclaimed it wouldn’t be ‘long’ until the tricky winger joins up with the Red Devils last night.

Romano reported that the Manchester outfit’s Deadline Day deal for the 18-year-old is worth an initial €25m, rising to €40m with potential add-ons, the deal was subject to issues that have now been sorted.

Amad Diallo was handed an Italian passport recently, which will make the starlet eligible for a UK work permit, with this detail being sorted suggesting that the ace would join up with United in January.

Romano notes that Amad’s personal priority is to link up with the Red Devils, with that in mind and his limited action for the Italian outfit this season, it’s unclear why a loan is even being pursued.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini announced today in press conference that they’re “working to keep Amad Diallo on loan until June”. … but Manchester United want Amad to join the club immediatly and not in June. And @Amaddiallo79 priority is to join #MUFC right now. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2021

Amad began to work his way into Atalanta’s first-team last season, the talent scored when he made his his Serie A debut off the bench last October, with the ace making two more substitute outings last term.

The fact that a transfer to United had been pre-agreed on Deadline Day may be why the winger has only made two appearances off the bench this season, for a grand total of 35 minutes.

The ace’s last first-team action for the Serie A side came on December 1, it would seem strange to see a loan sanctioned when the highly-rated attacker hardly features now.