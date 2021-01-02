Menu

Jose Mourinho shares his regret over buying suckling pig for Tottenham COVID rule-breaker

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho appears to be incredibly disappointed with Sergio Reguilon, who he gifted a suckling pig before discovering that he had broken coronavirus rules over Christmas.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier today, Reguilon was one of three Spanish speaking Tottenham players who were discovered to have broken coronavirus rules over Christmas.

Tier 4 restrictions in London prevented multiple households from mixing over Christmas, but those involved clearly had little regard for the rules and the purpose they serve.

Speaking in wake of Tottenham’s win over Leeds United this afternoon, Mourinho revealed his disappointment with Reguilon. His words sound as though they come from a man whose feelings have been hurt – and understandably so.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Starlet Eberechi Eze scores magnificent solo goal for Crystal Palace with superb run from his own half vs Sheffield United
Video: Nadiem Amiri Puskas contender – Leverkusen star nets incredible nutmeg to backheel stunner
Video: Instinctive Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi bags first-half goal and assist for Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

It’s not often that Mourinho gets the neutral’s sympathy, but in this case, he’s been wronged by Reguilon after attempting to make him feel better over what should have been a lonely Christmas period.

Have a heart, Sergio…

More Stories Jose Mourinho Sergio Reguilon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.