Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported some comments from Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc that offer an update on one of Arsenal’s January transfer window plans.

Romano has reported comments from the Dortmund chief, via reliable Bild journalist Christian Falk, that state that the Bundesliga outfit are yet to receive contact from the Gunners regarding a deal.

Romano adds that Arsenal see Brandt as a ‘quality’ midfield target, Mikel Arteta’s side are massively lacking in creativity in this area and the 24-year-old certainly has the skills to solve that problem.

Whilst there’s been no move from Arsenal as of yet, Bild’s Falk reiterates that Zorc importantly did not rule out a sale, whilst he stressed that selling players in January is not part of their strategy.

Arsenal and their supporters shouldn’t be too taken aback by that finding in particular though, they did sign their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund in January of 2018.

…and Borussia Dortmund never want to sell their players in January as club strategy, as @cfbayern confirms about Brandt deal. Let’s see what Arsenal will decide for their ‘quality midfielder’ target ??? #AFC #BVB https://t.co/aUqq4uw4UZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2021

This comes after the Sun reported via Falk that Arsenal’s players have actually discussed the potential recruitment of Brandt in the dressing room, with the ace boasting connections at the club and sharing the same agents as ex-star turned academy chief Per Mertesacker.

Arsenal’s lack of creativity was one of the prime reasons behind the side going on a disastrous run which sounded the shock prospect of a relegation battle, as they lost seven of their 10 Premier League games, yielding points from just a single win vs Manchester United and two draws.

Arteta has rid some of the pressure on his head by reeling off back-to-back wins against London rivals Chelsea and then Brighton, moving the side up from 15th in the table to 14th.

Brandt has been an exciting prospect for years, debuting in the Bundesliga as a 17-year-old, the ace spent over five years with Leverkusen before moving to Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

Brandt has steadily improved since that marquee move, with the versatile creative midfielder contributing 22 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

The Germany international could be the ideal kind of option to fit Arteta’s system, he’s an attack-minded midfielder who can play as a 10, 8 or on either wing – making him the kind of option that can slot in anywhere with the north London outfit switching between formations this season.