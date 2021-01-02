Menu

“He is on a long term contract” – Arsenal target’s manager quizzed over transfer speculation by the press

Arsenal FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has given a frank, if generic, answer when quizzed over speculation linking Emiliano Buendia with a move to Arsenal.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Buendia, who scored the only goal of the game this afternoon as Championship leaders Norwich City returned to the top of the table, has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Speaking after Norwich’s victory this afternoon, manager Daniel Farke, who has masterminded the recently relegated side’s push to return to the big time, was questioned over speculation linking Buendia with Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Matteo Guendouzi great goal – Arsenal loanee finishes in some style for Hertha Berlin
Liverpool proposed 2021/22 third kit details leak online with nod to yellow kits of the past
Video: Savage moment Swansea ace scores beauty past Ben Foster before celebrating with his GoPro

As Fabrizio Romano reports, his answer was pretty conclusive, with there being no suggestion that Buendia will be allowed to leave the club in the current transfer window.

Though, it’s not as though he was going to say anything different and compromise Norwich’s bargaining power. Arsenal will know that if the price is right they could poach any player they wanted from England’s second tier, all due respect.

More Stories Daniel Farke Matteo Guendia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.