There’s been a positive update provided on Norway and Galatasaray star Omar Elabdellaoui after he suffered facial damage in a firework accident.

As reported by the BBC, Elabdellaoui suffered burns to his face and damage to his eyes after an unfortunate accident with a firework on New Year’s Eve. When eyes are exposed to this sort of damage, you understandably begin to fret as to whether full vision will return.

Elabdellaoui, 29-years-old and at the peak of his powers, will no doubt have felt those concerns more than anybody else, but while the long-term outlook for him remains unclear, his doctors have revealed that he is making good progress in hospital.

As quoted by Turkish outlet Yeni Safak Spor those treating Elabdellaoui have revealed that vision has begun to return in both of his eyes, suggesting that the long-term damage will not be as significant as first feared:

“There is a significant increase in vision in the left eye and a recovery in the right eye. So far everything is going well.”

It remains to be seen how long it will be before we see Elabdellaoui back on a football pitch, if at all, but for both and his family’s sake it’s excellent news that his vision will not be catastrophically impaired.