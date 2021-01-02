There can’t be any arguments against Jack Grealish being the real deal now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have seen exactly what the Aston Villa captain can bring to his team during the fixture between Man United and Villa on Friday night, and he can’t fail to have been impressed.

The England international was once again the engine room and the creative spark which propelled his team up the pitch at every opportunity.

It was his pass that set up Villa’s equaliser, and on another night, the visitors would’ve deservedly taken at least a point.

There’s so much to admire about Grealish’s play now. Goals and assists merely underscore the way he marauds around the pitch dictating the pace of the game.

Gone is the selfishness in possession, replaced by an energy and direction upon which Villa completely rely.

With Paul Pogba expected to leave at some point, Solskjaer can’t let Grealish slip through his fingers again.

Even if the French World Cup winner doesn’t want to leave now, United can’t afford to wait for a player who is beginning to be reminiscent of Paul Gascoigne – another midfield talent that the Red Devils missed out on.