(Photo) Spurs stars Lamela, Lo Celso and Reguilon break Tier 4 rules to enjoy Christmas alongside West Ham ace Manuel Lanzini in blatant disregard for Covid-19 guidelines

A picture has emerged of Tottenham Hotspur stars Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso breaking strict Tier 4 restrictions in London to celebrate Christmas with their families.

Spurs’ three players were celebrating alongside West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini, the image shows 17 people in a Christmas picture – which includes two young children and a small baby.

There may have even been another person in attendance to snap the moment, depending on whether a timer was used or someone’s eye was trusted to take the picture.

This emerged around the same time that Duncan Castles reported that Lamela and Lo Celso tested positive for Covid-19 before Spurs’ tie with Leeds, though he later deleted his claims.

Reguilon, who was a summer arrival from Real Madrid, is on the bench for the north London outfit’s encounter this afternoon – which suggests his teammates didn’t in fact test positive – otherwise he’d be forced to self-isolate.

The fact that all of the players involved were from London teams is perhaps an even harsher blow to their loyal fanbases, the above players shunned rules to celebrate when plenty of their faithful were left separated from their families.

This also comes after Spurs saw their last top-flight tie with Fulham postponed due to a Coronavirus outbreak on the west London outfit’s side.

