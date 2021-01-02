(Photos) Arsenal’s fearless Scotsman Kieran Tierney trains in T-shirt and shorts as snow pours ahead of West Brom clash

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney will have no doubt left many surprised with his choice of attire for the pre-match warm-up before tonight’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

The Gunners’ Scottish ace has not been deterred by snow falling at the Hawthorns as the side’s prepare for a tie in the West Midlands, as Tierney trained in a T-shirt and shorts.

Whilst this will shock a few, especially the chunk of Arsenal’s fanbase that are based in London, Tierney was born and raised in the headlines so he’s no stranger to this kind of weather.

To make matters even more hilarious, the left-back warmed up with his socks rolled down.

Shorts ?

Short sleeves ?

Socks rolled down ? The weather’s no problem for Kieran Tierney ? pic.twitter.com/Vh7zabZfdy — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 2, 2021

Even in the snow, Kieran Tierney is warming up in a t-shirt & shorts. ?? #afc ?? @kierantierney1 pic.twitter.com/t9nnHfYQW3 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 2, 2021

Kieran Tierney does what he wants. ? pic.twitter.com/YqGEjn0kZJ — ArsenalsRelated ? (@ArsenalsRelated) January 2, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Talks underway: Liverpool in discussions to sign €20m-rated centre-back per Turkish journalist Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott hits double figures for Blackburn with incredible defence-splitting assist vs Birmingham ‘Gonna burn out Saka’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup vs West Brom as supporters are split on Gabriel Martinelli being benched

I’m based just a stone’s throw from the Hawthorns stadium and it’s been constantly snowing for hours now, at the time of writing the temperature stands at just 1 degree.

That’s perhaps an underestimation of how it will feel (and further proof of how used to Tierney is to braving the weather) inside the stadium – as the Hawthorns stands the highest above sea level of all English football stadiums.