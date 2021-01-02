Real Madrid eye Liverpool target as long-term Marcelo replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly set to rival Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated full-back Nuno Mendes.

Mendes, 18, has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest talents after successfully climbing Sporting Lisbon’s youth ranks before making his senior first-team debut in June 2020.

The talented full-back who primarily operates as a left-back but can fill in at centre-back has already featured in 23 senior matches and has a goal and an assist to his name.

In light of the teenager’s hugely impressive breakthrough, reports emerged suggesting Klopp had earmarked Mendes as a transfer target.

Record and O Jogo (via Sports Witness) recently claimed that the Reds had seen a £20m offer rejected.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from AS who claim Liverpool now face competition for Mendes from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The popular Spanish outlet claim that Zinedine Zidane sees Sporting Lisbon’s exciting 18-year-old as a long-term replacement for veteran full-back Marcelo.

It has been suggested that despite Marcelo’s contract at the Santiago Bernabéu not expiring until 2022, this season could be the experienced Brazilian’s final campaign with Los Blancos.

Daily Mirror recently reported that Sporting Lisbon had agreed a new contract with Mendes which includes a £63m release clause, meaning, which ever club decide to make their move will have to be prepared to write a hefty cheque.