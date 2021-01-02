Tottenham will be bracing themselves for an approach for striker Son Heung-min from Real Madrid according to reports.

The north Londoners have enjoyed a relatively successful season under Jose Mourinho, and that’s as much down to Son’s form in front of goal as anything else.

Los Blancos have struggled to find a partner for Karim Benzema to lighten the load both in goalscoring terms and the creation of goals.

Son would certainly fit the bill, and Turkish journalist, Ekrem Konur, suggested via his official Twitter account that Real would soon make their move.

Zidane follows Heung-min Son closely. Real Madrid will soon meet with the Tottenham managers and get information about the player. #Tottenham #RealMadrid — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) January 1, 2021

More Stories / Latest News ‘I’m very excited’ – Man United close to bringing wunderkind to Old Trafford Real Madrid star’s future still unknown with contract talks forced to halt due to worrying finances West Ham face competition from Serie A giants to sign 35-year-old forward

The Daily Mail go as far as to suggest that Zinedine Zidane is now personally monitoring Son’s form, urging Real to complete a deal quickly.

Whether any such bid will be successful will depend on whether the player is happy to accept a new deal that Spurs are in the process of putting together according to the Daily Mail.