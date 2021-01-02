Real Madrid star’s future still unknown with contract talks forced to halt due to worrying finances

The long-term future of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who has just six-months left on his contract, is still to be sorted due to the Spanish giants expecting to report losses of up to €300m.

Ramos, 34, joined Real Madrid from Sevilla 15-years ago and has since gone on to become one of football’s most decorated players.

The elite centre-back who will go down in the history books has featured in a whopping 666 matches for Los Blancos and even more remarkably, has netted a staggering 100 times, in all competitions.

Ramos’ career in the Spanish capital has seen him lift 22 major trophies which will undoubtedly see the Spaniard considered a club legend for many, many years to come.

Despite being into his mid 30s, there is a general feeling among the La Liga giants that Ramos can still play a key role for a few more seasons yet.

However, given the huge financial impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on clubs all around the world, the future of Ramos, who earns a whopping €13m-per year still remains ‘up in the air.’

According to a recent report from AS, Los Blancos are expecting to report eye-watering losses within the region of €300 (£266m) which could have a direct impact on how they handle their up and coming contract renewals.

Ramos’ current deal expires in six-months time and whilst it has been claimed the club captain’s preference is to remain in the Spanish capital, a shocking departure has not been completely ruled out.

AS claim that should Ramos opt to ply his trade elsewhere, Real Madrid have Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Villarreal’s Pau Torres earmarked as potential replacements for their skipper.