Salah a ‘big’ target for Real Madrid ‘next summer’ with Liverpool star’s comments on future transfer set to be put into practice as Sky Sport journalist makes claim

According to Sky Sport Italy’s Angelo Mangiante, Real Madrid are ‘strongly interested’ in Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, with the forward a ‘big target’ for ‘next summer’.
With the turn of the year just happening, it’s not clear what Mangiante means by his ‘next summer’ comment – the summer of 2022 or the upcoming summer of 2021.
There’s no surprise that arguably the world’s most successful club ever are eyeing a move for Salah, he’s firmly established himself as one of the footballers on the planet in recent years.
Salah has scored a staggering 110 goals and provided 45 assists since returning to England with Liverpool in just 175 appearances, a truly remarkable return for a wide forward.
Funnily enough this comes just weeks after the 28-year-old refused to rule out a move to either Los Blancos or Barcelona in the future, facing the wrath of some Liverpool fans for doing so.
Salah has made a fine start to the season, with 16 goals and four assists in 23 appearances, seeing the Egyptian as a firm contender for the Premier League’s Golden Boot once again, as his side look to defend their domestic title and also challenge for the Champions League.
