With their New Year’s Day win against Aston Villa, Manchester United have eased themselves into second position in the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to build on the current momentum that has taken the Red Devils level on points with leaders Liverpool, and one of the ways he can do this is by freshening up his squad.

Aside from looking at who may be available to come in, the Norwegian is preparing to get rid of four players who are all surplus to requirements.

According to The Athletic (subscription required) cited the Daily Express, Sergio Romero, Marcus Rojo, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard will all be allowed to depart in the current transfer window.

It’s not clear whether the Old Trafford outfit will accept loan deals for the quartet or would prefer permanent deals.

In any event, moving to a new club will allow each player to begin to enjoy regular football again with this season proving to be the one where all have been marginalised and barely played.