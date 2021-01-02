Although Real Madrid aren’t expected to be too busy in the January transfer window, there may be a move or two forced upon them because of their desire to secure Kylian Mbappe.

The French striker hasn’t made any recent comment as to whether he’ll be extending his stay at Paris Saint-Germain or if he’d like to move on to pastures new, however, former PSG manager, Unai Emery, told Cadena Cope that the player had previously desired a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It would seem that Los Blancos could be planning to unveil him as a new Galactico at some point – if they’re able to raise the necessary funds.

In order to do just that, some players will need to be sold, and Don Balon suggest that Marco Asensio could be put on the market for around £70m.

The outlet also note that both Liverpool and Man City are monitoring that particular situation with interest.

The Spaniard burst onto the scene a few seasons ago, but after a serious injury curtailed his career, he’s never really got close to his early Real form.

A change may, therefore, suit all parties, with both Premier League clubs able to offer just the right environment for Asensio’s skill set to flourish.