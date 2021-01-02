According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool are in talks with Lille chiefs regarding the possible January recruitment of centre-back Sven Botman.

Konur, who is Turkish but reports on transfers worldwide, adds that the Ligue 1 outfit value the 20-year-old at €20m – which equates to £17.75m at the current currency exchange rate.

Botman only arrived at Lille in the summer from Ajax – via their B team – the Dutchman has impressed since joining, he was actually the replacement for Gabriel Magalhaes who joined Arsenal.

The 6ft4 ace would certainly add a presence to the Liverpool backline at this moment in time, who are lacking such with injury-prone Joel Matip sidelined again – making their situation at the heart of the defence even more worrying with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term knee injuries.

As we saw last week, the Reds conceded from a set-piece against nailed-on relegation candidates West Brom after Fabinho was dominated in the air by the massive Semi Ajayi, this cost them two points.

Liverpool, Sven Botman için Lille yöneticileriyle görü?me halinde. Frans?zlar, Botman için 20 milyon Euro bonservis talep ediyor. #Liverpool #Lille — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) January 2, 2021

Botman has made 23 appearances for Lille this season, who are continuing a fine couple of years by sitting second in Ligue 1 – just behind Lyon by a goal difference of one.

Botman’s impressive form since moving to France earned him a call up to the Netherlands’ senior squad in November, though he never made his debut, so he’s certainly a figure that Holland captain and trusted Klopp steward Georginio Wijnaldum will know.