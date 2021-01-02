Where would Tottenham Hotspur be this season without Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The north Londoners again played some sparkling stuff, this time against swashbucklers, Leeds United, but it was the partnership between Spurs’ front two that again stood out.

It was only a matter of time before the pair hit it off on the pitch in the new year, and, as it happened, the first game of 2021 provided the first goal combination.

Kane had already opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before the half hour, before Son was handed the chance to double the lead as the game edged towards half-time.

When Kane picked up the ball surrounded by opposition players there appeared to be nothing on, but a smart run by his team-mate allowed Tottenham’s captain to wrap his foot around the ball and deliver a pinpoint cross for Son to finish first-time.

More Stories / Latest News Luka Milivojevic captains Crystal Palace despite Covid-19 breach in New Year’s party with Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic Doctors give update on Omar Elabdellaoui’s condition after firework accident caused major facial damage Man United not interested in loaning Amad Diallo back to Atalanta despite last-minute shenanigans from the Serie A outfit

It was the 13th time this season that they’d combined, equalling the English top-flight record for goal combinations.

With another 22 games left of the season, it’s possible that the new mark may be one that will never be beaten.