Tottenham Hotspur rule out departures of two key players during January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly ruled out Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Both players have been key figureheads in the Tottenham Hotspur side, however, with Lloris’ contract set to expire in 18-months time and Dele continuing to fall further out-of-favour, both player’s long-term futures have been speculated.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are concerned that former manager Mauricio Pochettino could look to raid his former club once announced as PSG’s new manager.

Pochettino has been out of a job for over 12 months but looks all but set to be confirmed as the French champions new manager following the recent sacking of Thomas Tuchel, as per Telegraph.

Ahead of Pochettino’s imminent announcement, two players Tottenham Hotspur fear their former manager could turn his attentions to are Lloris and Dele.

However, Spurs fans can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief, at least for now, after a report from the Daily Mail claimed Daniel Levy is not prepared to allow either star to depart during the January transfer window.

The Sun previously noted that should Lloris depart at some point during the future, two players shortlisted as potential long-term replacements are West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.