Tottenham Hotspur’s Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. However, the London club are not expected to request that their tie against Leeds United on Saturday is postponed.

Spurs are scheduled to kick-off against Marcelo Bielsa’s free-flowing Leeds United at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday afternoon in what has all the makings of being a brilliant encounter.

However, just 90-minutes prior to kick-off, journalist Duncan Castles has reported that Spurs have been dealt a major blow.

Castles claims that midfield duo Lo Celso and Lamela have both tested positive for the novel virus COVID-19 and will subsequently be forced to self-isolate.

Understand that Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso have tested positive for COVID.

Understand that Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso have tested positive for COVID.

Tottenham Hotspur have not asked the Premier League to postpone today's match against Leeds United. #TOTLEE — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) January 2, 2021

However, despite the worrying news, it is believed that Spurs’ hierarchy have not requested that their Premier League match against Leeds United is called off and re-scheduled for a later date.

Spurs come into Saturday afternoon’s exciting match in 7th place in the league table with Leeds United three-points worse off, but with a crucial game in-hand.

Leeds United also have a three goal worse off goal difference therefore, should they beat Jose Mourinho’s resolute side, in order to leap frog them, they’ll need to bag a fair few goals.

Update: 12:17 – Castles has recently deleted his tweet which now poses the question of where exactly he got his original information from.

Worth noting – These reports are still unconfirmed with the club still to comment.