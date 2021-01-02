Video: Allan McGregor proves his class with an amazing fingertip save from Leigh Griffiths

Nobody really expected Celtic to come out and completely dominate Rangers in the derby today, but Steven Gerrard will be fully aware that the only reason the game is still 0-0 is because of his keeper.

Allan McGregor made some impressive stops early on inducing one that was pulled back for a non existent offside, but this is his best yet:

What a save! ?? Allan McGregor produces a magnificent finger-tip stop to deny Leigh Griffiths! Watch Rangers v Celtic live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/Xd5ibfQmif — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 2, 2021

That shot from Leigh Griffiths looks like it’s going in as soon as it leaves his boot and the camera angle from behind the shot shows how good a save it really is.