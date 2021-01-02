Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, has today netted his second goal of the season for the Bundesliga outfit.

The Frenchman showed promise during his time at the Emirates, but was clearly not to the liking of manager Mikel Arteta.

With Thomas Partey being recruited from Atletico Madrid, and both Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka ahead of him in the pecking order, a move away from the Gunners made sense for all parties.

Guendouzi is now showing Arsenal what they’re missing, netting his second of the season for Hertha. That’s more than he ever scored in a campaign during his time in North London – and this one was quite the finish, too.

After the ball fell at his feet in the penalty area, Guendouzi smartly bent the ball beyond the outstretched goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

How Arsenal could have done with contributions of this kind from the midfield this campaign!