Video: Marco Asensio caps match-winning display by netting Real Madrid’s second vs Celta Vigo

Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid’s second goal of the game against Celta Vigo this afternoon, having assisted the first of the contest.

Asensio is well and truly back after a long injury lay-off. His match-winning performance for Los Blancos was testament to that.

The Spaniard set up Real’s first of the game in the first-half, a superb cross stood up towards the back post, with Lucas Vazquez applying the finishing touch.

The hunger was there to get on the scoresheet himself, though, and he did with 52 minutes on the clock. An emphatic, un-saveable finish.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

If Asensio continues performing at this level, there’s little doubt he’ll be part of Luis Enrique’s squad for this summer’s European Championships – which you have to think will be his goal now we’re in 2021.

His goal and assist also ensured Real Madrid kept the pressure on leaders Atletico at the summit, which is what Zinedine Zidane will be more concerned about.