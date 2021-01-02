Menu

Video: Bitton’s ridiculous rugby tackle on Morelos earns Celtic star a straight red

The first Old Firm derby of the new year had been a keenly contested one as expected.

With Rangers looking to go 19 points clear of Celtic with a win, Steven Gerrard’s side were being comfortably pegged back until a ridiculous intervention from Nir Bitton.

As the hosts broke down the right hand side, Alfredo Morelos looked to be in on goal as he turned Bitton.

In a moment of utter madness, the Celtic man decided to rugby tackle the striker, leaving the referee with no option other than to issue a direct red.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

  1. Derek Rawls says:
    January 2, 2021 at 2:31 pm

    The game was in our hands for a victory until this ridiculous challenge cost us the game

