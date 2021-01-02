The first Old Firm derby of the new year had been a keenly contested one as expected.

With Rangers looking to go 19 points clear of Celtic with a win, Steven Gerrard’s side were being comfortably pegged back until a ridiculous intervention from Nir Bitton.

As the hosts broke down the right hand side, Alfredo Morelos looked to be in on goal as he turned Bitton.

In a moment of utter madness, the Celtic man decided to rugby tackle the striker, leaving the referee with no option other than to issue a direct red.

“It’s a ridiculous challenge – he knows exactly what he’s doing!” Celtic are down to 10-men as Nir Bitton is given a straight red card for this challenge! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football! pic.twitter.com/uI19lU0DoE — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 2, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.