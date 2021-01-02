Video: Arsenal stunning goal – Gunners turn on the style with passing masterclass finished by Bukayo Saka

Arsenal lead West Brom by two at the Hawthorns after Bukayo Saka found the back of the net – and what a goal this was from the Gunners.

The Gunners took the lead in the contest after Kieran Tierney took matters in his own hands to score a solo stunner to break the deadlock.

Arsenal, who have won their previous two Premier League games, were evidently hungry for more.

After some brilliant passing combinations on the edge of the West Brom penalty area, Emile Smith Rowe put it in a plate for Bukayo Saka, who made no mistake.

Vintage Arsenal! ? An excellent team move completed by Bukayo Saka ? That was superb! ? pic.twitter.com/jQKtlQlJ4Z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2021

These are still early days in Arsenal’s revival, but all the signs are positive at current. They certainly don’t look like a side at risk of being relegated from the Premier League, which is more than could have been said about them a few weeks ago.

Hats off to Mikel Arteta for turning their fortunes around.