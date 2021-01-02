Video: Harry Kane fires Spurs ahead vs Leeds with ice-cold penalty kick after VAR review on Alioski foul

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead in the 28th minute of their Premier League encounter against Leeds, with Jose Mourinho’s side benefitting from an error and a close call.

Young stopper Illan Meslier made a costly mistake as his pass out from the back went well wide of Kalvin Phillips and was latched onto by Harry Winks.

Winks played in Steven Bergwijn quickly, the winger was hacked down Ezgjan Alioski, with some of the contact inside the box and some of it outside.

VAR deemed that this did indeed warrant a spot-kick, Harry Kane stepped up and made no mistake as he slotted the ball down the middle to fire the north London outfit ahead.

Pictures from Sport Canli and RMC Sport.

Spurs will be hoping that this opener will leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side to open up, leaving them able to pick apart the Yorkshire outfit on the counter.