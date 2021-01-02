Whilst most Manchester United supporters will still be enjoying the crucial last-minute block from Eric Bailly to seal the win against Aston Villa and the ensuing celebrations, they’ve probably missed this…

In the final minute of the Premier League tie, Bailly threw his body on the line to block Keinan Davis from 10 yards out after a goalmouth scramble.

Whilst we’ve all no doubt seen the absolute scenes from the Man United team towards Bailly after the full-time whistle, it was the defender’s reaction right on the whistle which shows his passion.

Immediately as the referee called time on the encounter, Bailly dropped to his knees and pumped his arms in celebration as he looked to the skies after the Red Devils secured three points.

Pictures from DAZN and Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Harry Kane fires Spurs ahead vs Leeds with ice-cold penalty kick after VAR review on Alioski foul Video: Allan McGregor proves his class with an amazing fingertip save from Leigh Griffiths ‘It was a club decision’ – Koeman doesn’t regret allowing Suarez to leave Barcelona

26-year-old Bailly has now completed the full 90 minutes – turning in brilliant displays – in United’s last four matches after the injury-prone star’s recovery.

From a neutral perspective, it’s absolutely amazing to see a player that’s been derailed by constant injury troubles turning in magnificent displays – long may it continue for Bailly.