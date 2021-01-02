Video: Instinctive Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi bags first-half goal and assist for Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

With Liverpool having to wait until Monday night for their next Premier League fixture, they will be delighted to see that one of their own is tearing it up whilst away on loan this afternoon.

The man in question is Taiwo Awoniyi, the striker has made it five goals and two assists in his last seven Bundesliga games with a brilliant assist and goal in the first-half of Union Berlin’s tie today.

In the 11th minute of the encounter against Werder Bremen, Awoniyi picked up the ball on the break, the 23-year-old took the ball slightly wide, before looking up and slotting it to Sheraldo Becker who scored.

In the 27th minute of the tie, Awoniyi was on the scoresheet himself, Robert Andrich played the ball into the forward after Werder gave away the ball in a costly position.

Awoniyi turned away as he poked the ball into the back of the net from close range with a tidy finish.

Berlin’s first, Awoniyi assist to Becker:

Berlin’s second, Awoniyi goal:

This is Awoniyi’s seventh loan spell – all of which to European clubs – away from Liverpool since joining in 2015 due to work permit issues, it will be a shame if the Nigerian never gets a chance for the Reds.

Hopefully, with his previous spells in Europe and this his second consecutive loan in the Bundesliga, Awoniyi will qualify work a UK work permit soon and thus the chance to test himself in English football – with the Reds or not – or at least showcased his promise enough to earn a permanent move to a side in one of Europe’s top five leagues.