News broke on Saturday lunchtime that Tottenham Hotspur players Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon had attended a large gathering over the Christmas period, along with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini.
Despite all Premier League clubs ensuring their players followed strict coronavirus protocols, it clearly fell on deaf ears, with Lamela and Lo Celso believed to have tested positive for Covid-19 as a result.
With Football Focus on air at the time, pundits Dion Dublin and Micah Richards didn’t hold back in their condemnation.
“Just do as you’re told and don’t go to parties. Simple as that.”
Tottenham say they are ‘extremely disappointed’ after three of their players breached coronavirus regulations by attending a party over the Christmas period.
This is what the Football Focus team make of it. pic.twitter.com/ADYUVAPns4
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 2, 2021