Video: ‘Just do as you’re told’ – Football Focus pundits can’t believe the stupidity of Tottenham players

Tottenham FC
News broke on Saturday lunchtime that Tottenham Hotspur players Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon had attended a large gathering over the Christmas period, along with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini.

Despite all Premier League clubs ensuring their players followed strict coronavirus protocols, it clearly fell on deaf ears, with Lamela and Lo Celso believed to have tested positive for Covid-19 as a result.

With Football Focus on air at the time, pundits Dion Dublin and Micah Richards didn’t hold back in their condemnation.

