Video: Alexandre Lacazette quick-fire brace seals Arsenal win and piles misery on West Brom

Arsenal FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Arsenal have added a third and fourth during their clash with West Brom this evening, with Alexandre Lacazette finding the back of the net on both occasions.

The Gunners, who are in the midst of a purple patch after stooping to 15th in the Premier League table, led the contest by two in the snow at the Hawthorns after two stunning goals from Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka.

They weren’t done there, though, Mikel Arteta’s men were hungry for more.

With the ball violently bouncing around the West Brom penalty area, with several Arsenal players having shots blocked, the ball fell at the feet of Lacazette, who wasn’t going to squander an opportunity of that nature.

Pictures courtesy of beIn Sports

One goal evidently wasn’t enough for the Frenchman, either, with Lacazette scoring a second just a matter of minutes later following from brilliant work down the left from Kieran Tierney.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Arsenal are in cruise control at the Hawthorns – what a performance!

