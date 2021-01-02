Video: Nadiem Amiri Puskas contender – Leverkusen star nets incredible nutmeg to backheel stunner

Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri has just scored an early Puskas contender during his side’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt this afternoon. Utterly filthy!

Tottenham star Heung-min Son may have only recently been crowned 2020 Puskas winner, but the entries for the 2021 edition are already coming thick and fast.

Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen may well have just stolen a march on his fellow competitors with a quite ridiculous goal to mark the return of the Bundesliga.

Amiri controlled the ball on the turn and somehow managed to squeeze it through the legs of the defender in doing so. After latching onto his sublime first-touch, he found the back of the net with a very cheeky backheel.

The first touch-nutmeg on the turn was delightful, the back-heel finish was straight-up cheeky ? A quite brilliant goal from Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri! pic.twitter.com/0A6ugd4Gce — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2021

The audacity to attempt this in an opposing penalty area deserves credit in itself, let alone having the quality to pull it off.

What an absolute stunner from Amiri. At the very least a nominee for the 2021 Puskas award.