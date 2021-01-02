Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott hits double figures for Blackburn with incredible defence-splitting assist vs Birmingham

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see that promising talent Harvey Elliott reached double figures for goal contributions with loan club Blackburn on Saturday.

In just the ninth minute of the Rovers’ Championship tie against Birmingham, Blackburn managed to play the ball out of their box after a Blues corner, with Elliott picking up the ball not too far outside the box.

Elliott carried the ball forward a little before playing a magnificent through ball with his left-foot, which perfectly threaded through and split the Birmingham defence.

Lightning-fast Adam Armstrong latched onto the ball and tucked it away from a tight angle.

That pass from Harvey Elliott is insane??

If you don’t think k he’s generational you don’t know ball. pic.twitter.com/T9PKrle0Tv — Tryz ???? (@LFCTryz) January 2, 2021

Pictures from the EFL.

This marked Elliott’s 10th goal contribution during his loan spell, with the 17-year-old scoring four times for the second-tier outfit and providing six assists.