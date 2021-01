Celtic had already been reduced to 10 men thanks to Nir Bitton’s deserved red card, before Rangers took the lead thanks to an own goal.

The extra man had begun to tell with both teams equal to the other when 11 v 11, and when Joe Aribo climbed highest to get his head on a corner, it caused all sorts of problems.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor didn’t appear to follow the flight of the ball which cannoned off of his shoulder and into the net.

Pictures from Sky Sports