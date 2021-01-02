Menu

Video: Savage moment Swansea ace scores beauty past Ben Foster before celebrating with his GoPro

Swansea City’s Jamal Lowe celebrated his first goal of the game against Watford by celebrating in Ben Foster’s GoPro. What a violation!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be well aware that Foster has granted unprecedented access to behind the scenes at Watford since the pandemic stopped fans being allowed from attending the games.

As part of that, Foster has stationed a GoPro in the goal for every fixture he’s played for Watford, capturing the action as it unfolds and later sharing it on his YouTube channel to allow fans to see the game from his perspective.

Foster’s YouTube channel has gained popularity pretty rapidly, with Swansea City’s Jamal Lowe clearly one of the many who have been tuning in to the Hornets stopper’s videos.

Have a look at how Lowe celebrated his first of two goals netted against Watford this afternoon, with pictures courtesy of beIN Sports.

