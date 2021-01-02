(Video) Son doubles Spurs’ lead vs Leeds United with clinical finish

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min has given his side a vital 2-0 lead over Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United just shy of the half-time mark.

Spurs came into today’s game in 7th-place in the Premier League, three-points above Leeds United who also had a game in-hand.

Despite Saturday’s early kick-off having all the makings to be a cracker, at the half-way mark, it is Jose Mourinho’s men who are playing the better football.

At the half’s mid-way point prolific striker Harry Kane successfully converted a spot-kick with Son doubling the Londoner’s lead moments before the break.

Leeds United now have no choice but to come out for the second 45-minutes with all guns blazing.

Tottenham’s telepathic double-act strikes again ?? Heung-min Son’s 100th @SpursOfficial goal is assisted by Harry Kane ? Beautiful finish! pic.twitter.com/uhTKCZJ9gW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport and Direct RMC Sport