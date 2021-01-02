Video: Starlet Eberechi Eze scores magnificent solo goal for Crystal Palace with superb run from his own half vs Sheffield United

In the final moments of added time during the first of Crystal Palace’s Premier League tie against Sheffield United, Eberechi Eze produced a moment of magic to extend the Eagles’ lead.

Eze received the ball well into his own half from a looping clearance-cum-pass from James McArthur, before instantly beating one of the Blades’ players with his trademark silky skill.

The 22-year-old then drove forward into Sheffield’s half before effortlessly gliding the ball past Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu, with space, Eze continued to burst forward.

The England Under-21s international and sure-fire future option for the senior team rounded off the spectacular run by slotting the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Chris Wilder’s men continued to just watch as the starlet’s low effort rolled into the corner.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

The Eagles spent £19.5m to recruit the talent from Queens Park Rangers in the summer, as per BBC Sport, securing themselves an attacking midfielder that’s making an instant impact and an exciting prospect they could make a massive profit on in the future all in one deal.