Video: Kieran Tierney nets solo golazo capped with gorgeous curling effort to give Arsenal lead at West Brom

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has scored an absolute stunner to give the Gunners the lead over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Tierney, a true Scotsman evidently not bothered by the snow in the midlands, had Darnell Furlong on toast from the left channel of Arsenal’s attack.

Having raced past the defender, Tierney cut inside onto his weaker right foot and unleashed a brilliant, curling effort into the top corner of Sam Johnstone’s net.

Sam Allardyce has an uphill task of keeping the Baggies in the Premier League as it is. He could do without opposing full-backs channeling their inner Kenny Dalgish as the snow falls at the Hawthorns.

Short sleeves, short shorts, not an under armour in sight and a truly brilliant goal. There’s a lot to love about Kieran Tierney this evening.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his side can hang on to this lead and record what would be a third straight victory in the Premier League.

