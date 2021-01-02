Video: Real Madrid lead Celta Vigo after brilliant work by Marco Asensio puts it on a plate for Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid opened the scoring during their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo through utility man Lucas Vazquez.

Vazquez, who has been a favourite of Zinedine Zidane for much of his second stint as manager, nodded in at the back post after some superb work from Marco Asensio down the left-channel.

Asensio hung the ball up with perfect weight and placement, leaving Vazquez with the simple task of finishing it – and finish he did.

Here’s Los Blancos’ opener, with pictures courtesy of beIN Sports.

Real Madrid headed into today’s game trailing city rivals Atletico who have games in hand over them. They cannot afford to drop many more points if they want to stay breathing down Diego Simeone’s neck for the remainder of the campaign.

Vazquez’s goal after five minutes was the perfect way to set Real Madrid on course for victory. Let’s see if they can add to it and secure all three points from the game.