The Andrea Pirlo experiment at Juventus hasn’t really gone to plan so far this season.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo still banging in the goals, the bianconeri started 2021 down in sixth position and 10 points off of current leaders, AC Milan.

Although they’ve only lost once, Juve have the joint most draws (6) with Parma, who are placed 16th.

It’s clear that the Serie A outfit need a proven goalscorer to help lighten the load on the Portuguese, and to that end, goal.com are reporting that they are considering a bid for Shandong Luneng forward, Graziano Pelle.

The striker needs to move from the Chinese Super League quickly, because the upcoming salary cap will see him lose an extraordinary amount of money according to the Daily Mail.

Intriguingly, Juve have competition for Pelle’s services in the form of Premier League outfit, West Ham United.

David Moyes is believed to want a replacement for Seb Haller, and Pelle would fit the bill despite his advancing years.