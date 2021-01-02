After a superb smash and grab win at Goodison Park on New Year’s Day, West Ham can look forward to the second half of the season with optimism.

The Hammers may be down in 10th place, but they have the same points as London rivals, Chelsea, in fifth.

If the east Londoners buy and sell well in this transfer window, it could be the difference between qualifying for a European campaign or having just another bog-standard season.

It doesn’t appear that David Moyes is wasting any time either, however.

According to Don Balon, the Scot is set to raid Spanish giants, Barcelona, and acquire marauding left-back, Junior Firpo.

Although Firpo’s time at Camp Nou has been underwhelming and he’s never come close to providing the competition for places that he was bought for, the truth is that he was never the right fit for the club in the first place.

With Ronald Koeman now expected to stay at the Catalan club until the end of the season, and the left-back not part of his plans, it makes sense for Firpo to move on.

The Hammers need cover for Arthur Masuaku and Firpo is ‘like for like’ in many respects.

At an expected cost of £20m per Don Balon, it’s one deal that Moyes needs to get over the line.