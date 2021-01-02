It doesn’t seem too long ago that supporters were calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head at Man United, however, the Norwegian has turned things around to such an extent that the Red Devils are now in second place in the Premier League, level on points with leaders, Liverpool.

Key to their ascension has been the continued good form of Bruno Fernandes, and the Portuguese was again on target for United in their 2-1 win over a dogged and determined Aston Villa side.

With over half of the season still to play, there’s a long way to go before United can be considered title hopefuls, but Fernandes had a message for his team-mates after the game.

“Of course but it’s far away the end of the Premier League so we have to keep going, train hard and try to keep winning,” he said to Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Star.

“You have to keep this mentality of winning and winning.”

There are certain similarities to Eric Cantona’s arrival at the club under Sir Alex Ferguson, and the galvanising effect that the Frenchman had on all those around him.

He came into a markedly better squad than the one which Solskjaer is overseeing, which would make any potential league success all the sweeter.