Manchester United are reportedly expected to complete the transfer of Amad Diallo from Atalanta this week.

A source is said to have told the Manchester Evening News that the deal is ’99 per cent done’ as the club put the finishing touches on a move that was partially agreed in the summer.

The MEN explain that United just need to finalise some paperwork for Diallo to officially become their player at long last, with the report adding that there is no plan to loan him back to Atalanta.

Diallo looks an exciting prospect and it may be that this all suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already planning to include him in his first-team on a regular basis.

This could be a boost for the Red Devils, who would benefit from adding something a bit different to their attack in the second half of the season.

United’s recent improvement in form has seen them emerge as surprise Premier League title contenders, but the reality is that this remains a fairly flawed squad that exited the Champions League early.

Bringing in Diallo could be a big help for Man Utd if he can live up to his huge potential.

The MEN state that, all going well, he now looks set to move to Old Trafford this week.

UPDATE: Fabrizio Romano’s tweet also suggests things are moving along quickly…